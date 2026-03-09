

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and industrial production from Germany and investor confidence from the euro area are due on Monday.



At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production and factory orders figures. Economists forecast production to grow 1.0 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 1.9 percent fall in December. Orders are expected to decrease 4.2 percent compared to prior month's 7.8 percent increase.



At 4.00 am ET, foreign trade figures are due from Austria and the Czech Republic.



At 5.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey data is due. The investor sentiment index is forecast to decline to -3.1 in March from 4.2 in February.



At 7.00 am ET, industrial production data is due from Ireland.



