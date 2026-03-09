

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved more-than-expected in February to the highest level in nearly two years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey rose to 48.9 in February from 47.6 in January. Economists had forecast the index to increase to 48.1.



Further, this was the lowest high since April 2024, when it was also 48.9.



However, any score below 50 indicates pessimism, while a reading above 50 indicates optimism.



Household activity-related measures increased notably in February amid strong rises in housing, services, and food and beverage segments. Corporate activity-related measures improved somewhat due to growth in the manufacturing sector.



The outlook index that signals future activity decreased slightly to 50.0 from 50.1 in the previous month.



