Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (SP5C LN) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-March-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 421.2861 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31074922 CODE: SP5C LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LN LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 420356 EQS News ID: 2287724 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 09, 2026 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)