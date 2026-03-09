Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
ACCESS Newswire
09.03.2026 12:18 Uhr
Providing Trusted Debt Relief Guidance: Allan Marshall & Associates Inc. Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Halifax

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Allan Marshall & Associates Inc. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Licensed Insolvency Trustee in Halifax. The recognition reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to helping individuals navigate debt challenges with professionalism, clarity, and compassion.

Since 1979, Allan Marshall & Associates Inc. has supported individuals and families facing financial difficulty by providing structured, federally regulated debt solutions. With more than 45 years of experience, the firm has built a reputation for offering reliable advice and personalized guidance during some of life's most stressful financial moments.

As Licensed Insolvency Trustees, the team is fully authorized under federal legislation to administer consumer proposals and bankruptcies. Their role is to provide clear, practical options while ensuring clients understand their rights, responsibilities, and the steps involved in the process. By focusing on education and transparency, the firm empowers clients to make informed decisions about their financial future.

"Our goal has always been to provide honest advice and real solutions for people struggling with debt," said the team at Allan Marshall & Associates Inc. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful recognition of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication our team brings to every case."

Allan Marshall & Associates Inc. offers comprehensive debt services tailored to individual circumstances. Whether through consumer proposals, bankruptcy filings, or other structured debt solutions, the firm works closely with clients to develop manageable plans that offer a clear path forward. Each case is handled with discretion, professionalism, and a focus on reducing stress while restoring financial stability.

As a proud member of the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals, the firm adheres to the highest professional standards within the insolvency and restructuring field. This affiliation underscores its commitment to ethical practice, ongoing education, and excellence in service delivery.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent consumer research that evaluates reputation, service quality, and overall customer satisfaction. Being selected as the 2026 winner in Halifax highlights Allan Marshall & Associates Inc.'s strong community presence and its consistent delivery of high-quality debt advisory services.

For over four decades, the firm has remained focused on helping individuals move beyond financial hardship toward renewed confidence and stability. By combining experience, regulatory expertise, and a compassionate approach, Allan Marshall & Associates Inc. continues to serve as a trusted resource for debt relief solutions in Halifax and surrounding communities.

About Allan Marshall & Associates Inc.
Founded in 1979, Allan Marshall & Associates Inc. is a Licensed Insolvency Trustee firm serving Halifax and surrounding areas. With over 45 years of experience, the firm provides federally regulated debt solutions including consumer proposals and bankruptcies. As members of the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals, the team is committed to delivering professional, ethical, and client-focused financial guidance to individuals seeking a clear path forward. For more information, visit www.wecanhelp.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/providing-trusted-debt-relief-guidance-allan-marshall-and-associ-1144878

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
