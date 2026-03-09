Smile Care Dental Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Dentists in Waterloo Region

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Smile Care Dental, a dental practice led by husband-and-wife dentists Dr. Adam Szymczak and Dr. Joanne Baldos, has been awarded the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Dentists category for the Waterloo Region. Recognized for its patient-centered philosophy, community commitment and dedication to the principle that "less dental work is healthier for you," Smile Care Dental continues to set the standard for ethical and preventive oral health care.

Dr. Adam and Dr. Joanne have served Cambridge and surrounding areas since 2001. Their guiding belief is that the best dentists perform the least unnecessary work - if a procedure does not benefit a patient's long-term health or well-being, it is not done. This preventive philosophy has shaped every aspect of Smile Care Dental's approach, from comprehensive checkups to restorative and cosmetic treatments.

Patient-First Philosophy in Practice

At Smile Care Dental, patients are viewed as partners in their care. The practice emphasizes clear communication, informed decisions and long-term oral wellness over short-term interventions.

"We treat our patients as we would our family and friends," say Dr. Adam and Dr. Joanne. "We take the time to understand their needs, explain every option and ensure they feel comfortable and confident throughout their care."

The clinic offers a full range of services, including family dentistry, emergency appointments, cosmetic and restorative procedures such as implants, root canals, crowns and wisdom-tooth removal. Located at 209 Pinebush Road, Unit 7, in Cambridge, the modern clinic provides a warm, welcoming environment supported by a compassionate, professional team.

Recognition and Reputation

Over more than two decades of service, Smile Care Dental has earned a reputation for excellence among patients, peers and the wider community. The practice has been recognized by local media and consistently ranks among the highest-reviewed dental clinics in Cambridge.

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award further affirms the confidence that patients across the Waterloo Region have placed in Smile Care Dental and acknowledges its long-standing record of professional integrity.

A Commitment to Prevention and Trust

Central to Smile Care Dental's philosophy is the belief that prevention is better than treatment. The team focuses on education, early detection and minimally invasive techniques designed to preserve natural teeth for life.

Their approach can be summed up in three simple ideas:

The best dental work is no dental work.

Quality dental work lasts longer.

Prevention is better than correction.

By prioritizing patient well-being above all else, Smile Care Dental has built relationships that last for decades - a testament to the trust they've cultivated since 2001.

"Our goal isn't to do more dentistry; it's to help our patients need less," says the team. "When we focus on prevention and education, everyone wins - healthier smiles, fewer procedures and greater confidence."

A Continued Commitment to Excellence

As the field of dentistry evolves, Smile Care Dental remains focused on innovation that enhances patient comfort and long-term results. The practice continues to invest in advanced technologies, gentle techniques and preventive care strategies that align with its health-first philosophy.

Looking to the future, the team plans to expand patient-education initiatives and community outreach, helping more residents across the Waterloo Region access reliable, ethical dental care.

To learn more about Smile Care Dental or to book an appointment, visit www.smilecaredental.ca.

About Smile Care Dental

Founded in 2001, Smile Care Dental is an independently owned dental practice in Cambridge, Ontario, led by Dr. Adam Szymczak and Dr. Joanne Baldos. Guided by the principle that less dental work is healthier, the clinic provides comprehensive, preventive and restorative care in a compassionate setting. Recognized for excellence in patient care, Smile Care Dental remains committed to building lasting relationships and promoting lifelong oral health.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence across North America. Through rigorous, independent consumer research, only businesses with outstanding reputations for quality and customer satisfaction earn this distinction. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

