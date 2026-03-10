

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in February, the latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.4 percent in February, the same as in January, which was the lowest inflation rate since December 2023. That was in line with the flash data published on March 3.



Flight tickets had an upward effect on inflation, while food prices had a downward effect, the agency said.



Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 1.2 percent from 2.0 percent, and the annual price growth in housing and utilities slowed to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent. Meanwhile, transport charges rose at a faster pace of 3.1 percent versus 2.1 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in February, as estimated.



The EU measure of inflation was 2.3 percent in February, up slightly from 2.2 percent in January, confirming the preliminary estimate.



Separate official data showed that the annual change in household consumption remained flat in January compared to a 0.9 percent rise in December. Households increased their spending on food products by 0.4 percent, while their spending on durable goods decreased by 1.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News