MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Dienstag, 10.03.2026
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
10.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

10 March 2026

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLCis pleased to announce that Tom Treanorand Charlotte Cuthbertson will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on Tuesday,24th March 2026 at 12:00 GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Monday, 23rd March 2026 9:00 GMT or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add themselves to meet MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLCvia:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/migo-opportunities-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLCon the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +44 (0)203 709 2406

Email: ir@frostrow.com

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732


