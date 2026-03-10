DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2U LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 382.377 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 388239 CODE: RS2U LN ISIN: LU1681038839 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U LN LEI Code: 549300M72Z3QH45OEB94 Sequence No.: 420484 EQS News ID: 2288508 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2026 04:03 ET (08:03 GMT)