DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.8459 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9496146 CODE: UCRP LN ISIN: LU1806495575 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1806495575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCRP LN LEI Code: 549300JEQE3CM0S0ZJ51 Sequence No.: 420503 EQS News ID: 2288546 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2288546&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2026 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)