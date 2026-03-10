DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (MSRU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 70.3293 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24485752 CODE: MSRU LN ISIN: LU1861138961 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1861138961 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSRU LN LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 420511 EQS News ID: 2288562 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

