DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (XCO2 LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.1318 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 816458 CODE: XCO2 LN ISIN: LU1981859819 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN LEI Code: 549300AN4QVQ0SPP1Y68 Sequence No.: 420523 EQS News ID: 2288594 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2026 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)