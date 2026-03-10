DJ Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc (UNIC LN) Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.7166 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8725983 CODE: UNIC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UNIC LN LEI Code: 2138007XHBINA7L93Q09 Sequence No.: 420529 EQS News ID: 2288608 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 10, 2026 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)