Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (STPU LN) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.7791 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1186450 CODE: STPU LN ISIN: LU2018762653 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN LEI Code: 549300QO7ZM8CWX59L64 Sequence No.: 420527 EQS News ID: 2288604 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 10, 2026 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)