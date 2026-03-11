DJ IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris

IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris 11-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED OR DISCLOSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris -- Capital increase of approximately EUR8m -- First investment by the Bpifrance BlueSpring 1 fund, dedicated to listed French small and mid caps, as part of its launch - EUR3 million subscription commitment from Bpifrance BlueSpring 1, represented by its management company Bpifrance Investissement - Option to purchase from TF1 Social E-commerce for an additional EUR3 million -- Subscription price per new share: EUR12.79 -- Subscription period: 11 March 2026 to 25 March 2026 inclusive for the Fixed Price Offer (until 5 p.m. OTC and 8 p.m. online) and the Global Placement (5 p.m.) -- Settlement/delivery scheduled for 30 March 2026 and start of trading in the shares on 31 March 2026 -- Stocks eligible for PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans and the capital gain reinvestment scheme (Article 150-0 B ter of the French General Tax Code)[1] WEBINAR WITH INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS (in French) Jean Michel KARAM Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IEVA Group will answer your questions le Wednesday 18 March at 6 p.m. To register, click here Paris, 11 March 2026. IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces its IPO with a view to admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0014015ND9, ticker: ALIEV-FR). Jean Michel KARAM, founder and Chief Executive Officer of IEVA Group, said: "From the beginning, IEVA Group has been steadfast about its goal: to elevate beauty and wellness into an emotional experience in which science, technology and communities unite to reveal their own beauty. Our vision is one of engagement around the notion of Beautiful Longevity: ageing without being erased, fully embodying one's beauty at every age of life. Today, this vision begins a new phase of development with a clear ambition: global deployment of the first fully integrated Beauty Tech platform in order to become the "Netflix of beauty" and personalised wellness. This ambition is part of a profound transformation of beauty and wellness practices. Consumer expectations are changing, technology is growing at an unprecedented pace and personalisation is emerging as the new standard. Beauty Tech is experiencing a major acceleration, driven by artificial intelligence, data and the digitisation of pathways. This segment, the most dynamic on the market, is expected to grow by 18% per year on average worldwide to USD173m by 2030 [2], which is three times faster than the growth of the entire beauty market, thus representing a massive opportunity on a global scale. A pioneer in this approach, in just a few years IEVA Group has established itself as the leader in personalised beauty and wellness. Supported by prestigious strategic shareholders (Crédit Mutuel Innovation, TF1, Unilever, Seb Alliance, Reworld Media, to name a few) and a talented team of experts, in just five years we have built an integrated platform model designed to generate recurring revenue and to be rolled out on a large scale. Our development hinges on a unique ecosystem of strong brands - IOMA, Atelier du Sourcil, My Little Paris and myIEVA - and an omni-channel distribution network that marries partnerships with trusted names (Marionnaud, Beauty Success, Douglas, April), digital stores and direct sites with exclusive technologies (AI, MEMS, Data), premium editorial content and an engaged community. In the space of just five years, this strategy enabled us to achieve revenue of EUR43.4m in 2025[3], representing average growth over the period of +70% per year4, reflecting the solidity of our trajectory. To keep this momentum going by rolling out our platform more widely in France and internationally, we are now launching our IPO. In this way, we hope to involve as many individuals and professional investors as possible in our success. We firmly believe that personalised beauty and wellness are becoming the norm. And we are proud to invite you to join us on this new journey." Beauty Tech, a massive global market opportunity, driven by a structural transformation of beauty and wellness practices Consumer expectations are changing rapidly, technology is growing at an unprecedented pace and personalisation is emerging as the new market standard. In a beauty sector historically structured around standardised products that are mainly distributed through physical points of sale, with a disconnect in the experience across products, services and technologies, IEVA Group offers a game-changing direct beauty experience that is unified, personalised and emotionally engaging. The only player covering the entire value chain - from diagnostics to personalised cosmetics and from beauty services through to selective distribution - IEVA Group is positioned at the intersection of several fast-growing markets. The beauty tech segment in particular, which includes diagnostic devices, software solutions, data platforms and beauty AI technologies, is now the most dynamic growth driver in the sector. It is benefiting from structural acceleration driven by technological advances (AI, sensors, data), growing demand for personalised care and the digitisation of customer pathways. Globally, this market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 18% to USD173bn by 20302. This is three times faster than the beauty market as a whole. A leader in personalised beauty and wellness, backed by strong brands and a unique ecosystem A pioneer in beauty tech and personalisation, IEVA Group was the first player to massively introduce tech skin and hair diagnostics as well as lifestyle IoT into the beauty world by incorporating data on environmental stress (exposure, weather conditions, pollution, etc.). This scientific approach enables a level of hyper-customisation that is currently unparalleled on the market, thanks to diagnostic devices (i-diag) and custom formulation solutions (In.Lab). Firmly rooted in innovation from the outset, IEVA Group has structured a global ecosystem that combines technologies, brands, omnichannel experience and media. This ecosystem has been strengthened through a sustained strategy of external growth, with four successive acquisitions in the space of five years: L'Atelier du Sourcil (2020), Boudoir du Regard (2021), Intuiskin - combining the IOMA, IOMA Haircare and Made with Care brands - (2023) and My Little Paris (2025). IEVA Group today is an ecosystem of personalised beauty brands, experiences and services powered by AI, technology and data, all driven by storytelling, content and community. The Company presently has four strong premium brands that are true emblems of the IEVA Group universe: Atelier du Sourcil, no. 1 worldwide in the eye beauty market; IOMA Paris, a pioneer and no. 1 in personalised cosmetics in Europe; myIEVA, a global beauty and wellness service focused on hyper personalisation; and My Little Paris, the only experiential medium with its iconic boxes and an active community of four million subscribers. These brands are part of a unique global ecosystem, structured around four highly differentiated asset families: -- premium brands, simple high-performance care brands covering facial care (IOMA Paris, Made with Care), hair care (IOMA Haircare, Elenature) and make-up (L'Atelier du Sourcil); -- omnichannel distribution combining a network of premium partners (Marionnaud, Beauty Success, Douglas, April), nearly 130 L'Atelier du Sourcil and Boudoir du Regard stores, as well as direct digital sales, particularly by subscription (myIEVA, My Little Box, Gambettes Box); -- exclusive proprietary technologies protected by five international patent families, covering the IEVA Group concept and model, embedded sensors and analysis devices, connected objects, patches and diagnostic devices, as well as data infrastructures and AI tools that transform data into personalised recommendations; -- a committed community of four million people brought together through subscriptions, wellness advice and programmes, and high-profile premium editorial content (My Little Paris, myIEVA). A model that generates recurring and highly scalable revenues This ecosystem is based on an integrated and virtuous model, in which each "brick" strengthens the other: diagnostic technologies generate high added value data, which is exploited by brands to design differentiating products; the physical channel (partner stores and networks) transforms technological innovation into a tangible and premium brand experience. At the same time, media and content amplify visibility and encourage customer acquisition and engagement, while subscriptions ensure recurring revenue, loyalty and continuous enrichment of customer knowledge. IEVA Group has thus developed a "Beauty as a Service" (BaaS) model that generates a high level of recurring revenue, which accounted for nearly 60% of revenue in 20253, 55% of which from subscriptions alone. This model entails a low capital intensity and flexible cost structure based in particular on a fabless approach. The manufacture of cosmetic products is entrusted to various partner laboratories in France and throughout Europe, while

