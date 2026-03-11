Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
11.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris

DJ IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris 

IEVA GROUP 
IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris 
11-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED OR DISCLOSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF 
AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN 

IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces its IPO on Euronext Growth Paris 

 -- Capital increase of approximately EUR8m 
 -- First investment by the Bpifrance BlueSpring 1 fund, dedicated to listed French small and mid caps, as part of its 
  launch 
   - EUR3 million subscription commitment from Bpifrance BlueSpring 1, represented by its management company Bpifrance 
    Investissement 
   - Option to purchase from TF1 Social E-commerce for an additional EUR3 million 
 -- Subscription price per new share: EUR12.79 
 -- Subscription period: 11 March 2026 to 25 March 2026 inclusive for the Fixed Price Offer (until 5 p.m. OTC and 8 
  p.m. online) and the Global Placement (5 p.m.) 
 -- Settlement/delivery scheduled for 30 March 2026 and start of trading in the shares on 31 March 2026 
 -- Stocks eligible for PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans and the capital gain reinvestment scheme (Article 150-0 B 
  ter of the French General Tax Code)[1] 

WEBINAR WITH INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS (in French) 
 
Jean Michel KARAM 
 
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IEVA Group 
 
will answer your questions le Wednesday 18 March at 6 p.m. 
 
To register, click here 

Paris, 11 March 2026. IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces its IPO with a view to 
admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0014015ND9, ticker: ALIEV-FR). 

Jean Michel KARAM, founder and Chief Executive Officer of IEVA Group, said: 
 
"From the beginning, IEVA Group has been steadfast about its goal: to elevate beauty and wellness into an emotional 
experience in which science, technology and communities unite to reveal their own beauty. Our vision is one of 
engagement around the notion of Beautiful Longevity: ageing without being erased, fully embodying one's beauty at every 
age of life. 
 
Today, this vision begins a new phase of development with a clear ambition: global deployment of the first fully 
integrated Beauty Tech platform in order to become the "Netflix of beauty" and personalised wellness. 
 
This ambition is part of a profound transformation of beauty and wellness practices. Consumer expectations are 
changing, technology is growing at an unprecedented pace and personalisation is emerging as the new standard. Beauty 
Tech is experiencing a major acceleration, driven by artificial intelligence, data and the digitisation of pathways. 
This segment, the most dynamic on the market, is expected to grow by 18% per year on average worldwide to USD173m by 2030 
[2], which is three times faster than the growth of the entire beauty market, thus representing a massive opportunity 
on a global scale. 
 
A pioneer in this approach, in just a few years IEVA Group has established itself as the leader in personalised beauty 
and wellness. Supported by prestigious strategic shareholders (Crédit Mutuel Innovation, TF1, Unilever, Seb Alliance, 
Reworld Media, to name a few) and a talented team of experts, in just five years we have built an integrated platform 
model designed to generate recurring revenue and to be rolled out on a large scale. 
 
Our development hinges on a unique ecosystem of strong brands - IOMA, Atelier du Sourcil, My Little Paris and myIEVA - 
and an omni-channel distribution network that marries partnerships with trusted names (Marionnaud, Beauty Success, 
Douglas, April), digital stores and direct sites with exclusive technologies (AI, MEMS, Data), premium editorial 
content and an engaged community. 
 
In the space of just five years, this strategy enabled us to achieve revenue of EUR43.4m in 2025[3], representing average 
growth over the period of +70% per year4, reflecting the solidity of our trajectory. 
 
To keep this momentum going by rolling out our platform more widely in France and internationally, we are now launching 
our IPO. In this way, we hope to involve as many individuals and professional investors as possible in our success. 
 
We firmly believe that personalised beauty and wellness are becoming the norm. And we are proud to invite you to join 
us on this new journey." 

Beauty Tech, a massive global market opportunity, driven by a structural transformation of beauty and wellness 
practices 
 
Consumer expectations are changing rapidly, technology is growing at an unprecedented pace and personalisation is 
emerging as the new market standard. In a beauty sector historically structured around standardised products that are 
mainly distributed through physical points of sale, with a disconnect in the experience across products, services and 
technologies, IEVA Group offers a game-changing direct beauty experience that is unified, personalised and emotionally 
engaging. 
 
The only player covering the entire value chain - from diagnostics to personalised cosmetics and from beauty services 
through to selective distribution - IEVA Group is positioned at the intersection of several fast-growing markets. 
 
The beauty tech segment in particular, which includes diagnostic devices, software solutions, data platforms and beauty 
AI technologies, is now the most dynamic growth driver in the sector. It is benefiting from structural acceleration 
driven by technological advances (AI, sensors, data), growing demand for personalised care and the digitisation of 
customer pathways. Globally, this market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 18% to USD173bn by 20302. This 
is three times faster than the beauty market as a whole. 

A leader in personalised beauty and wellness, backed by strong brands and a unique ecosystem 
 
A pioneer in beauty tech and personalisation, IEVA Group was the first player to massively introduce tech skin and hair 
diagnostics as well as lifestyle IoT into the beauty world by incorporating data on environmental stress (exposure, 
weather conditions, pollution, etc.). This scientific approach enables a level of hyper-customisation that is currently 
unparalleled on the market, thanks to diagnostic devices (i-diag) and custom formulation solutions (In.Lab). 
 
Firmly rooted in innovation from the outset, IEVA Group has structured a global ecosystem that combines technologies, 
brands, omnichannel experience and media. This ecosystem has been strengthened through a sustained strategy of external 
growth, with four successive acquisitions in the space of five years: L'Atelier du Sourcil (2020), Boudoir du Regard 
(2021), Intuiskin - combining the IOMA, IOMA Haircare and Made with Care brands - (2023) and My Little Paris (2025).  
 
IEVA Group today is an ecosystem of personalised beauty brands, experiences and services powered by AI, technology and 
data, all driven by storytelling, content and community.  The Company presently has four strong premium brands that are 
true emblems of the IEVA Group universe: Atelier du Sourcil, no. 1 worldwide in the eye beauty market; IOMA Paris, a 
pioneer and no. 1 in personalised cosmetics in Europe; myIEVA, a global beauty and wellness service focused on hyper 
personalisation; and My Little Paris, the only experiential medium with its iconic boxes and an active community of 
four million subscribers. 
 
These brands are part of a unique global ecosystem, structured around four highly differentiated asset families: 
 
 -- premium brands, simple high-performance care brands covering facial care (IOMA Paris, Made with Care), hair care 
  (IOMA Haircare, Elenature) and make-up (L'Atelier du Sourcil); 
 -- omnichannel distribution combining a network of premium partners (Marionnaud, Beauty Success, Douglas, April), 
  nearly 130 L'Atelier du Sourcil and Boudoir du Regard stores, as well as direct digital sales, particularly by 
  subscription (myIEVA, My Little Box, Gambettes Box); 
 -- exclusive proprietary technologies protected by five international patent families, covering the IEVA Group concept 
  and model, embedded sensors and analysis devices, connected objects, patches and diagnostic devices, as well as 
  data infrastructures and AI tools that transform data into personalised recommendations; 
 -- a committed community of four million people brought together through subscriptions, wellness advice and 
  programmes, and high-profile premium editorial content (My Little Paris, myIEVA). 
  
 
A model that generates recurring and highly scalable revenues 
 
This ecosystem is based on an integrated and virtuous model, in which each "brick" strengthens the other: diagnostic 
technologies generate high added value data, which is exploited by brands to design differentiating products; the 
physical channel (partner stores and networks) transforms technological innovation into a tangible and premium brand 
experience. At the same time, media and content amplify visibility and encourage customer acquisition and engagement, 
while subscriptions ensure recurring revenue, loyalty and continuous enrichment of customer knowledge. 
 
IEVA Group has thus developed a "Beauty as a Service" (BaaS) model that generates a high level of recurring revenue, 
which accounted for nearly 60% of revenue in 20253, 55% of which from subscriptions alone. 
 
This model entails a low capital intensity and flexible cost structure based in particular on a fabless approach. The 
manufacture of cosmetic products is entrusted to various partner laboratories in France and throughout Europe, while

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.