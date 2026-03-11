Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
11.03.2026 09:34 Uhr
Milepost AB: Milepost acquires additional charging stations from Sundsvall Energi

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milepost AB, Sweden's first independent EV-charging operator focused on every-day charging, is acquiring charging stations owned by Sundsvall Energi.

In September 2025, Milepost and Sundsvall Energi announced that Milepost was acquiring more than 50 charge points established in the Sundsvall region from Sundsvall Energi. These charge points have since been operated by Milepost.

Sundsvall Energi has now decided to divest an additional almost 50 charge points to Milepost, which were not included in the previous divestment. These are also established in the Sundsvall region. The charge points are also included in Ladda i Mittstråket, an initiative to establish charging infrastructure along the E14 from Sundsvall to Storlien, based on a cooperation between Länsstyrelsen Västernorrland, Länsstyrelsen Jämtland, Sundsvall Energi and Jämtkraft.

In cooperation with Sundsvall Energi, Milepost will now plan the integration of the acquired charging stations into Milepost's network of charging stations. The integration is planned to be completed towards the end of May 2026.

Lars Isaksson, Head of Business Development and Operations at Milepost says: "We are very pleased to acquire additional charging stations from Sundsvall Energi, which were not included in the acquisition carried out in September 2025. Enabled by this acquisition, we are looking forward to deepening our presence in Sundsvall and contribute to its electrification, and even more contribute to the Ladda i Mittstråket initiative because of our recently announced acquisition of Jämtkraft's charging stations."

For more information, please contact:
Lars Isaksson, Head of Business Development and Operations, Milepost AB. +46108885530
Email: info@milepost.se

About Milepost

Milepost develops and operates EV-charging solutions in partnership with municipalities and property owners. Its charge points are available across Sweden, enabling drivers to charge where they live, work, or visit. Milepost is backed by Obligo Investment Management and Milepost's management team.


