DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFU LN) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 137.4389 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1039849 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN LEI Code: 549300SQIJPR9BDU2G46 Sequence No.: 420737 EQS News ID: 2289434 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 11, 2026 04:09 ET (08:09 GMT)