

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Central Command says its forces 'eliminated' 16 mine-layers near the Strait of Hormuz.



'U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 mine layers near the Strait of Hormuz,' CENTCOM said on X.



'Hundreds of air assets continue to deliver devastating combat power against the Iranian regime during Operation Epic Fury,' it added.



U.S. forces are degrading the Iranian regime's ability to project power at sea and harass international shipping. For years, Iranian forces have threatened freedom of navigation in waters essential to American, regional and global security and prosperity,' U.S. Central Command said.



Later, it released the footage of ships exploding after being struck with projectiles.



11 days into the U.S.- Israeli joint military strikes against Iran, code-named, 'Operation Epic Fury', U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S attacks continue to be strong while Iranian responses wane.



'Today will be, yet again, our most intense day of strikes inside Iran,' Hegseth said during a press briefing Tuesday at the Pentagon. 'The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes; intelligence more refined and better than ever. So, that's on one hand. On the other hand, the last 24 hours have seen Iran fire the lowest number of missiles they've been capable of firing yet.'



The secretary told journalists that much of what the Iranians are doing is lobbing missiles at their neighbors in the Middle East, making enemies of what may have once been bystanders, and launching those missiles from near their own schools and hospitals, putting innocent civilians at risk from retaliatory strikes.



'The [Iranians] are desperate and scrambling. Like the terrorist cowards they are, they fire missiles from schools and hospitals ... deliberately targeting innocents ... because they know their military is being systematically degraded and annihilated,' Hegseth said. 'Iran's neighbors and in some cases former allies in the [Persian] Gulf - they've abandoned them.'



Iranian proxy groups like Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas are also broken, ineffective, or on the sidelines now, Hegseth said.



'Iran stands alone, and they are badly losing,' the secretary said. 'On day 10 of Operation Epic Fury, we are winning with an overwhelming and unrelenting focus on our objectives.'



'The big mistake by the Iranian regime was to start targeting its neighbors,' Hegseth said. 'I think it was a demonstration of the desperation of that regime ... that they still think their pathway out is to try to alienate their Arab partners even more.' Those neighbors have decided instead to side with the U.S., Hegseth said.



The U.S. Defense chief reiterated that the Trump administration has short-term, clearly defined goals in Iran. First, destroying Iranian missile stockpiles, missile launchers and their defense industrial base. Second, destroy the Iranian navy. And finally, permanently deny Iran the ability to have nuclear weapons.



