

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in February, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent annually in February, faster than the 1.9 percent increase in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation also rose somewhat to 1.9 percent from 1.8 percent.



The annual price growth in unprocessed food quickened to 6.7 percent in February from 5.8 percent in January, while energy prices decreased at a stable rate of 2.2 percent. Costs for processed food were 0.9 percent more expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, as estimated, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed at a faster pace of 2.1 percent annually in February versus a 1.9 percent rise in the prior month, as estimated.



