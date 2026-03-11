

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains dominated by concerns about the Middle East war as well as the update to inflation due from the U.S. on Wednesday morning.



Data to be released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to show annual headline inflation as well as core inflation remaining steady. While the month-on-month inflation is expected to edge up, the core component thereof is expected to edge down.



Wall Street Futures are currently trading below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading in negative territory. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The dollar index has strengthened. Bond yields have mostly hardened.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are now trading more than 4 percent higher on an overnight basis. Brent has rallied more than 35 percent in the past month while WTI crude has rallied almost 39 percent during the same period.



With the surge in crude oil prices, the dollar's rebound and the spike in bond yields, gold prices have retreated. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the overnight red zone.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,637.90, down 0.14% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,775.50, down 0.09% Germany's DAX at 23,663.20, down 1.14% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,327.84, down 0.81% France's CAC 40 at 7,999.53, down 0.72% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,782.60, down 0.93% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 55,025.37, up 1.43% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,743.50, up 0.59% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,133.43, up 0.25% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,898.76, down 0.24% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,609.95, up 1.40%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1600, down 0.08% GBP/USD at 1.3434, up 0.11% USD/JPY at 158.48, up 0.27% AUD/USD at 0.7159, up 0.55% USD/CAD at 1.3568, down 0.10% Dollar Index at 99.01, up 0.19%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.175%, up 0.97% Germany at 2.8949%, up 1.11% France at 3.529%, up 1.52% U.K. at 4.6450%, up 1.98% Japan at 2.159%, down 0.83%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $91.29, up 3.97%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $86.76, up 3.97%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,190.39, down 0.99%. Silver Futures (May) at $86.54, down 3.41%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $69,485.05, down 1.63% Ethereum at $2,023.27, down 2.01% BNB at $637.31, down 1.37% XRP at $1.37, down 1.22% Solana at $84.83, down 2.26%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News