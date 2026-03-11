Crypto Cooling Market worth $3.69 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Crypto Cooling Market by Type of Cooling (Air Cooling, Liquid Cooling), Hardware Type (CPU Mining, GPU Mining, ASIC Mining), Crypto Mining Scale (Home Miner, Small Commercial Miner, Large Scale Miners), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032", The crypto cooling market is projected to grow from USD 1.27 billion in 2025 to USD 3.69 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Crypto Cooling Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

• 2025 Market Size: USD 1.27 billion

• 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 3.69 billion

• CAGR (2025-2032): 16.5%

Crypto Cooling Market Trends & Insights:

The global crypto cooling market is growing as cryptocurrency mining has become more professional, with mining operations now using centralized power plants rather than traditional small setups. Mining companies that operate through comprehensive investment programs need to build their systems to meet two main requirements: infrastructure protection and advanced thermal management system design. Operators are implementing more reliable and effective cooling systems to protect hardware from overheating risks. Mining equipment development has led to processing advancements, which result in increased heat production that demands better cooling system designs. Specialized cooling systems have become essential for operational risk management and consistent computational performance, which drives increased spending on these systems and fuels the growth of the global crypto cooling market.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period (2025-2032).

The ASIC segment accounted for 83.8% of the market share in 2024.

The liquid cooling segment is expected to dominate the market

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), LiquidStack Holding B.V., and DCX Liquid Cooling Systems were identified as some of the star players in the crypto cooling market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

BoxTechy, NXC, and Fluid Cooling Systems, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Crypto Cooling Market"

200 - Tables

50 - Figures

250 - Pages

The global crypto cooling market is expanding as cryptocurrency mining increasingly operates at higher computational intensities and tighter hardware configurations, generating substantial heat that requires effective management to maintain operational efficiency. The need for advanced thermal management systems has grown as miners seek to deliver consistent performance while reducing operational interruptions. The industry's shift toward dedicated mining sites and modular data center systems has increased demand for integrated cooling systems, enabling facilities to expand their operations. Operators are now moving toward cooling technologies that improve energy management and enhance long-term operational performance, driven by new efficiency standards and a greater understanding of total operational costs. The global crypto cooling market is experiencing consistent growth driven by structural changes in mining operations and the development of new infrastructure.

By type of cooling, the liquid cooling segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The liquid cooling segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period, as its use in high-density cryptocurrency mining facilities is rapidly increasing. Miners who operate more advanced, smaller mining hardware now need liquid cooling systems because traditional air cooling cannot provide sufficient heat dissipation. The operational value of liquid cooling systems increases because they require specialized facilities and thermal management systems, which create advanced distribution networks to meet their cooling requirements. Mining operators focus on three main goals: improved operational stability, higher energy efficiency, and longer equipment lifespans to support their transition to liquid-cooling technologies. The segment maintains its position as the largest value segment in the global crypto cooling market, as large facilities adopt its systems and investors spend more on its technologies.

By hardware type, ASIC mining is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the crypto cooling market in terms of value during the forecast period.

The ASIC mining segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in terms of value during the forecast period, as large-scale cryptocurrency mining operations increasingly adopt application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) hardware. ASIC miners operate as dedicated systems that process data efficiently, but their use in industrial mining operations generates significant thermal emissions, requiring advanced cooling systems and higher operational expenses. Mining operators are increasing their need for specialized cooling systems because they are adopting smaller and more powerful ASIC systems. Companies spend more money on thermal management systems, which protect their ASIC equipment, because these systems help maintain operational stability and consistent performance and safeguard their high-value assets. The global crypto cooling market will experience accelerated value growth over the forecast period, driven by these factors, which will fuel the ASIC mining segment.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by the expansion of industrial-scale cryptocurrency mining operations and infrastructure development across the region. Large facilities use high-performance ASIC hardware, which creates a need for advanced cooling systems that provide greater value, especially through liquid-based solutions made for high-density environments. Mining capacity expansion requires a developed power infrastructure and renewable energy sources, leading to increased spending on thermal management technologies. The mining operators in the region focus on three main goals: operational efficiency, equipment reliability, and long-term cost optimization, which result in greater funding for robust cooling systems. The combined factors lead North America to hold the highest market share in the global crypto cooling market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Green Revolution Cooling (US), Submer (Spain), LiquidStack Holding B.V. (US), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), and Engineered Fluids (US).

