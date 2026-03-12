DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 226.1811 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 564011 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN LEI Code: 213800BXN74KCDO6QM33 Sequence No.: 420863 EQS News ID: 2290240 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 12, 2026 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)