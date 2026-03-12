Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 07:06 Uhr
Bigbank AS Results for February 2026

Bigbank's loan and deposit portfolios continued to grow steadily in February. Although February, being the shortest month of the year, resulted in somewhat lower interest income, profitability remained at a solid level.

The loan portfolio increased by 31 million euros during the month. Growth was driven by the business loan portfolio, which grew by 25 million euros, and the home loan portfolio, which increased by 7 million euros, while the consumer loan portfolio remained at the level of the end of January.

The deposit portfolio grew by a total of 43 million euros in February. Term deposits increased by 25 million euros, and savings deposits by 5 million euros. Current account balances also showed strong growth, rising by 13 million euros to reach 37 million euros at the end of the month. Bigbank's current account offering - with the best interest conditions in the Baltics - continued to gain popularity, and the number of customers actively using the bank for daily banking increased significantly alongside the rise in current account balances.

As a result of the shorter month, interest income and net interest income declined compared to January. Nevertheless, net interest income for the first two months of the year exceeded the result for the same period in 2025 by 2.2 million euros, supported by the steady and substantial expansion of the loan portfolio.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio remained strong. Despite the significant increase in the loan portfolio, the total expense on the net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions decreased by 1.1 million euros (-36%) in the two-month comparison with last year. The share of non-performing exposures (Stage 3) remained at 4.3% of all loan receivables, the same level as at the end of January.

Bigbank employed 662 people at the end of February. Team expansion and salary growth resulted in a 1.4-million-euro increase in personnel expenses for the first two months of the year. Administrative expenses increased by 0.2 million euros compared to the same period last year.

Net profit for February amounted to 2.6 million euros. The increase in net interest income driven by business growth, together with the lower expense on expected credit losses resulting from the strong quality of the loan portfolio, had a more positive effect on profitability than the increase in personnel and administrative expenses. Net profit for the first two months totalled 6.3 million euros, which is 1.1 million euros more than in the same period of 2025 (+21%).

Bigbank's key financial indicators for February 2026:

  • Customer deposits and loans received increased by 484 million euros year-on-year, reaching 3.0 billion euros (+19%).
  • Loans to customers grew by 534 million euros year-on-year, reaching 2.8 billion euros (+24%).
  • Net interest income amounted to 8.9 million euros in February and 18.6 million euros for the first two months of the year. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 2.2 million euros (+14%).
  • The net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions totalled 2.0 million euros for the first two months, 1.1 million euros less than a year earlier (-36%).
  • Net profit for February was 2.6 million euros. Net profit for the first two months amounted to 6.3 million euros, increasing by 1.1 million euros compared to the same period in 2025 (+21%).
  • Return on equity (ROE) for February was 10.2%.
Income statement, in thousands of eurosFeb 2026YTD26YTD25Difference YoY
Total net operating income, incl.9,27119,80017,7952,005+11%
Net interest income8,92218,58016,3332,247+14%
Net fee and commission income8651,7431,67865+4%
Total expenses, incl.-4,944-9,951-8,137-1,814+22%
Salaries and associated charges-3,118-6,352-4,926-1,425+29%
Administrative expenses-1,027-2,007-1,786-221+12%
Profit before loss allowances4,3279,8499,658191+2%
Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses-1,011-2,045-3,1811,136-36%
Income tax expense-763-1,472-1,225-247+20%
Profit for the period from continuing operations2,5536,3325,2521,080+21%
Profit or loss before tax from discounted operations002-2
Profit for the period2,5536,3325,2541,078+21%
Business volumes, in thousands of eurosFeb 2026YTD26YTD25Difference YoY
Customer deposits and loans received3,042,2093,042,2092,558,437483,771+19%
Loans to customers2,795,8692,795,8692,261,901533,969+24%
Key figuresFeb 2026YTD26YTD25Difference YoY
ROE10.2%12.7%11.6%+1.1pp
Cost / income ratio (C/I)53.3%50.3%45.7%+4.5pp
Net promoter score (NPS)555758-1

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 28 February 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.5 billion euros, with equity of 298 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 193,000 active customers and employs more than 650 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee
www.bigbank.ee


