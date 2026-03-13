DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (TIPU LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 117.3255 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4389700 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 421033 EQS News ID: 2291104 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2026 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)