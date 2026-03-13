DJ Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GHYU LN) Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.4973 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1955736 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN LEI Code: 213800NJSA5FHLC6HE45 Sequence No.: 421037 EQS News ID: 2291122 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 13, 2026 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)