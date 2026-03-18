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WKN: A41BQ4 | ISIN: KYG7396L1115 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.03.26 | 20:53
0,096 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JIADE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JIADE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2026 21:12 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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JIADE LIMITED Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split Effective March 23, 2026

Chengdu, China, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) ("JIADE" or the "Company"), a provider of one-stop comprehensive education support services for adult education institutions through its subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China, today announced that it will effect a reverse stock split of its ordinary shares on a 1-for-25 basis (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Company's Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-split basis when the market opens on March 23, 2026. The Company's Class A ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "JDZG" with a new CUSIP number G7396L129.

The Reverse Stock Split has been approved by the Company's shareholders and the Company's board of directors, and is being effectuated primarily to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) relating to the maintenance of the minimum bid price per share of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

Any fractional shares that would have otherwise resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the next whole number and no fractional shares will be issued. The Reverse Stock Split affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest in the Company's outstanding ordinary shares, except for adjustments that may result from the rounding up of fractional shares.

Upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, every twenty-five shares of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares as of the effective date will automatically be combined into one Class A ordinary share, every twenty-five shares of the Company's issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares as of the effective date will automatically be combined into one Class B ordinary share, and every twenty-five shares of the Company's preference shares will automatically be combined into one preference share. Such adjustments will reduce the total number of (i) outstanding Class A ordinary shares of the Company from approximately 34.3 million to approximately 1.4 million, (ii) outstanding Class B ordinary shares of the Company from approximately 1.1 million to approximately 42,082, and (iii) preference shares of the Company from approximately 30 million to approximately 1.2 million.

About JIADE LIMITED

JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) provides one-stop comprehensive education support services for adult education institutions in China. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers software-driven and service-based solutions centered around the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform ("KB Platform"), which streamlines enrollment, student management, learning progress tracking, grade inquiry, and graduation management. JIADE also provides auxiliary services such as pre-enrollment guidance, exam training, application support, tutoring, and exam administration. As of June 30, 2025, the Company has supported more than 17 adult education institutions and approximately 134,000 students across China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "may," "would," "should," "could," "will," "approximates," "assesses," "hopes," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

JIADE LIMITED
Investor Relations Department
Email: kebiao@sckbkj.com

Investor Relations Firm
WFS Investor Relations Inc.
Email: services@wealthfsllc.com
Phone: +1 (628) 283-9214


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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