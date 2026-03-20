DJ Half-year Financial Report

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) Half-year Financial Report 20-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC This announcement constitutes regulated information. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31st DECEMBER 2025 INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The Company's objective is to achieve total return through capital growth and income. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 30th June % 31st December 2025 2025 Change PERFORMANCE Net assets (GBP '000) 130,889 121,140 8.05 Net asset value per Ordinary share 184.29p 170.56p 8.05 Mid-market price per Ordinary share 124.00p 110.00p 12.7 Discount of price to net asset value 32.71% 35.5% Six months ended Six months ended 31st December 2025 31st December 2024 Total Return* 9.13% 0.41% IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares (total return) 8.79% 2.89% MSCI AC World Index (total return, sterling adjusted) 13.46% 6.76% MSCI UK Index (total return) 13.79% 1.64% Six months ended Six months ended 31st December 31st December 2025 2024 REVENUE Return (GBP'000) 1,638 1,801 Return per Ordinary share 2.31p 2.54p Proposed dividend per Ordinary share 1.70p 1.70p Dividend paid per Ordinary share 1.85p 1.70p TOTAL RETURN* Return (GBP'000) 11,062 689 Net assets (dividend and B Share issue added back) 9.13% 0.41% Net assets 8.05% (12.84)%

* The total return figure for the Company represents the revenue and capital return shown in the Statement of Comprehensive Income before dividends paid. The 2024 percentages are before B Share redemption payment and after deducting B Share issue costs, as a percentage of opening net assets. The total return performance basis is the industry standard and is considered a more appropriate measure than just the revenue return. This is an alternative performance measure.

INTERIM REPORT

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

PERFORMANCE

Your Company generated a total return of 9.13% over the six months to 31st December 2025, taking the net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share to 184.29p. By comparison, the Investment Association's Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares Index gained 8.79%. The MSCI AC World Total Return Index gained 13.46% in sterling while the MSCI UK Total Return Index rose 13.79%. Over the period, UK government bonds returned 2.45%. Further information is provided in the investment manager's report.

Your Company made a revenue profit for the six months of GBP1,638,000 (2024: GBP1,801,000).

GEARING AND DIVIDENDS

Your Company has no borrowings. It ended the period under review with cash representing 11.50% of its NAV and is likely to maintain a significant cash position. In respect of the six months to 31st December 2025, your Directors have declared an interim dividend of 1.70p per share (2024: 1.70p).

DISCOUNT

Your Company's shares continued to trade at a significant discount to their NAV during the period under review. The Board keeps this issue under review.

OUTLOOK

Equities fell and some safe haven assets rose as US-led air strikes against Iran triggering a war in the Middle East. Over the longer term, however, equity market prospects appear positive although highly valued US stocks appear less attractive than equities in Europe and emerging markets. Middle East conflict and US tariff and immigration policies may result in inflation remaining higher for longer, affecting some lower-risk assets. Selected areas of the bond markets, cash deposits and lower risk multi-asset funds offer income and diversification should equities retreat.

NET ASSET VALUE

Your Company's unaudited NAV at 28th February 2026 was 195.52p.

Geoffrey Howard-Spink

Chairman

19th March 2026

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

MARKET REVIEW

The Federal Reserve cut its policy interest rate from a range of 4.25-4.5% to 3.5-3.75% over the six months to 31 December 2025 despite US inflation rising from 2.70% to 3.00%,before falling back. The Fed eased policy in response to weaker jobs data but the pace of cuts was slower than in previous rate cutting cycles because of the inflation uptick and expectations that President Trump's tariffs and immigration restrictions would increase inflationary pressures. The President's call for interest rate cuts provoked fears that political pressure would compromise Fed independence.

Donald Trump's April 2025 tariff rises caused nervousness but subsequent talks led to less punitive rates for most trading partners. Tariffs constrain trade but may ensure greater US economic security as companies shift to making components locally. In February 2026, the Supreme Court ruled Trump's tariff measures illegal but Trump said he would impose tariffs by another route.

UK consumer price inflation rose from 3.6% to 3.8% before falling to 3.0% in January 2026. The Bank of England cut its Bank Rate from 4.25% to 3.75% because of faltering economic growth and rising unemployment. The European Central Bank held its policy rate as eurozone inflation remained at or marginally above its 2% target.

Bonds rose in response to monetary easing. Within the bond markets, corporate bonds appeared fully valued relative to government bonds, with credit spreads close to historically low levels, offering investors little compensation for taking credit risk. Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, raised concerns about opaque private credit markets as two companies backed by US private credit filed for bankruptcy.

The dollar rose 1.88% against the pound but prior weakness supported developing economy markets overall. Chinese economic growth slowed from 5.2% in the second quarter of 2025 to 4.5% in the fourth quarter, partly due to punitive US tariffs. Near zero inflation and weakness in China's over-indebted property market contributed to rising household deposits and low consumer confidence. Previous cuts to the reserve ratio requirements that govern bank lending failed to buoy the economy and more stimulus is expected.

Shortly after the period end, US forces seized Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, and President Trump said America would take control of the country's oil reserves, the world's largest, and invest in infrastructure to increase production, potentially reducing the oil price. In the longer term, lower oil prices could boost global growth and lower inflation, but it may take years for production to ramp up after decades of under-investment.

PORTFOLIO REVIEW

Your Company's net asset value rose 9.13% over the six months to 31 December 2025. By comparison, the Investment Association (IA) Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, a peer group of multi-asset funds with allocations to equities in the 40-85% range, rose 8.79%. The MSCI AC World Index returned 13.46% in sterling while global bonds returned 2.73% and UK government bonds returned 2.45%.

US equities marginally underperformed, rising 13.08% in sterling, but technology stocks outperformed, up 20.05% in response to investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI). Polar Capital Global Technology, your Company's largest investment, accounting for 6.82% of its net assets at the start of the period, did even better, rising 36.66%. Polar Capital Global Technology has focused on the enablers and beneficiaries of AI such as semiconductor manufacturers rather than the so-called "magnificent seven" major US technology companies. US software stocks account for less than 10% of the Polar Capital portfolio because AI may commoditise software code and produce alternative ways of managing and accessing data.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)