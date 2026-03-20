Investor Alert: Berger Montague (Canada) PC represents investors that purchased shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. listed on the CBOE Canada and elsewhere

TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague (Canada) PC, a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border shareholder disputes, and pursuant to an Ontario court order represents Canadian-focused shareholder class action of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NEO: "SMCI.NE"). The lead non-US shareholder class action is identified as 100099729 Ontario Ltd. v. Super Micro Computer, Inc., CV-24-00731863-00CP.

During 2024, SMCI published a news release announcing that Ernst & Young LLP ("E&Y") abruptly resigned from serving as SMCI's auditor and would not complete its audit of the Company's fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. In doing so, E&Y warned the Company that it had concerns about its governance, transparency and completeness of communications to E&Y. E&Y's concerns are consistent with a report published by Hindenburg Research on August 26, 2024, whereby it alleged that SMCI boosted its sales with improper revenue recognition practices, investments in undisclosed but related entities, and selling goods to Iran and Russia.

On March 19, 2026, SMCI's share price closed at $10.04 CAD. Upon the release of disclosures about illegal sales of product to China over $2 billion the market's reaction was harsh and immediate by sending the shares down an additional approximately 30% to $6.70 CAD on record volume.

While there is a pending shareholder class action in the U.S. In the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California, the class action does not protect investors that purchased securities linked to SMCI outside of the United States of America.

If you purchased Super Micro Computer, Inc. outside of the United States and between April 16, 2024 and March 20, 2026, you are welcome to contact us about our investigation at Canadainfo@bergermontague.com.

Berger Montague (Canada) PC is one of the leading Canadian law firms that represent investors in shareholder class actions involving Canadian companies that list their securities on stock exchanges located in Canada, Germany, and the United States.

CONTACT:

Questions may be directed to: Berger Montague (Canada) PC, 330 Bay Street, Suite 505, Toronto, ON M5H 2S8, Email: Andrew Morganti at amorganti@bergermontague.com.

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