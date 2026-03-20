Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen statt Panzer: Beginnt hier der nächste Milliarden-Superzyklus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40MRM | ISIN: US86800U3023 | Ticker-Symbol: MS51
Xetra
20.03.26 | 17:26
19,230 Euro
-26,04 % -6,770
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,05018,07023:00
18,17518,24022:01
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 22:48 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investor Alert: Berger Montague (Canada) PC represents investors that purchased shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. listed on the CBOE Canada and elsewhere

TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague (Canada) PC, a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border shareholder disputes, and pursuant to an Ontario court order represents Canadian-focused shareholder class action of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NEO: "SMCI.NE"). The lead non-US shareholder class action is identified as 100099729 Ontario Ltd. v. Super Micro Computer, Inc., CV-24-00731863-00CP.

During 2024, SMCI published a news release announcing that Ernst & Young LLP ("E&Y") abruptly resigned from serving as SMCI's auditor and would not complete its audit of the Company's fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. In doing so, E&Y warned the Company that it had concerns about its governance, transparency and completeness of communications to E&Y. E&Y's concerns are consistent with a report published by Hindenburg Research on August 26, 2024, whereby it alleged that SMCI boosted its sales with improper revenue recognition practices, investments in undisclosed but related entities, and selling goods to Iran and Russia.

On March 19, 2026, SMCI's share price closed at $10.04 CAD. Upon the release of disclosures about illegal sales of product to China over $2 billion the market's reaction was harsh and immediate by sending the shares down an additional approximately 30% to $6.70 CAD on record volume.

While there is a pending shareholder class action in the U.S. In the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California, the class action does not protect investors that purchased securities linked to SMCI outside of the United States of America.

If you purchased Super Micro Computer, Inc. outside of the United States and between April 16, 2024 and March 20, 2026, you are welcome to contact us about our investigation at Canadainfo@bergermontague.com.

Berger Montague (Canada) PC is one of the leading Canadian law firms that represent investors in shareholder class actions involving Canadian companies that list their securities on stock exchanges located in Canada, Germany, and the United States.

CONTACT:

Questions may be directed to: Berger Montague (Canada) PC, 330 Bay Street, Suite 505, Toronto, ON M5H 2S8, Email: Andrew Morganti at amorganti@bergermontague.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/investor-alert-berger-montague-canada-pc-represents-investors-that-purchased-shares-of-super-micro-computer-inc-listed-on-the-cboe-canada-and-elsewhere-302720223.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.