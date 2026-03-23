SMX Public Limited: SMX Redefines Consumer Value: Verified Recycled Plastics Deliver Quality Without The Price Hike

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is changing the economics of everyday products by demonstrating that higher input costs don't have to translate into higher prices at the register. As inflation pressures everything from apparel to packaging to household goods, SMX enables brands to adopt certified recycled plastics that maintain performance and consistency-without forcing consumers to pay a premium.

Across global markets, consumers are already feeling the effects of rising energy costs and supply chain instability. Prices are increasing in categories spanning clothing, food packaging, electronics, and daily essentials, driven in large part by the escalating cost of producing virgin plastic.

But that trajectory is not fixed.

A more efficient, scalable alternative is emerging-one that protects both quality and affordability.

SMX is enabling that shift.

Through its molecular marking technology, SMX embeds a permanent, invisible identifier into plastic materials, connecting each batch to a secure digital record. This allows recycled plastic to be verified with precision, ensuring it meets the same standards of reliability and performance historically associated with virgin materials.

The implications for consumers are direct and meaningful:

The items people rely on every day-garments, packaging, personal care products, and household goods-do not have to become more expensive simply because raw material costs are rising.

By reducing dependence on virgin plastics tied to volatile oil and gas markets, brands can transition toward SMX-certified recycled materials that offer greater cost stability and operational efficiency.

The result is clear:

Higher-quality goods without corresponding price increases

Sustainable materials that perform at scale

Transparency into what products are made from and how they are sourced

This represents a structural evolution in consumption.

Historically, sustainability has come with a trade-off-consumers either paid more for environmentally responsible products or opted for lower-cost, less sustainable alternatives. SMX removes that compromise by transforming recycled plastic into a trusted, verifiable, and economically viable material.

Behind the scenes, SMX is turning plastic into a fully traceable asset. Materials can be authenticated at every stage. Claims can be substantiated. Products can deliver the level of transparency that modern consumers increasingly demand.

The broader impact is systemic:

Consumers gain access to dependable, high-quality products without absorbing additional costs

Brands maintain margins while upgrading material inputs

Markets operate more efficiently as verification replaces uncertainty

This is not about shifting responsibility onto consumers-it is about upgrading the infrastructure that supports how products are made and sold.

With SMX, plastic is no longer a liability-it becomes a controlled, accountable, and value-enhancing resource.

At a time when prices are rising across the global economy, SMX delivers a different outcome:

Everyday products don't have to cost more-they can simply perform better.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-redefines-consumer-value-verified-recycled-plastics-deliver-1150591