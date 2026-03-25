Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 25-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 25/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK Multi Callable 4.45% Notes due 25/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of USD10,000 each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like XS3321408505 -- securities Issuer Name: LSEG US Fin Corp 4.250% Notes due 23/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like USU54639AE60 -- securities 4.250% Notes due 23/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like US50222CAD20 -- securities 4.500% Notes due 23/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like USU54639AF36 -- securities 4.500% Notes due 23/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like US50222CAE03 -- securities 5.250% Notes due 23/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like US50222CAF77 -- securities 5.250% Notes due 23/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like USU54639AG19 -- securities Issuer Name: Braccan Mortgage Funding 2026-1 PLC Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3305916176 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3305916762 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3305916259 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3305916846 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3305916333 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3305916929 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3305916416 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3305917067 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Class X Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3305916507 -- (Regulation S) securities Class X Floating Rate Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP100,00 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule debt-like XS3305917141 -- 144A) securities Class Z Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,00 Debt and each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3305916689 -- securities Class Z Notes due 17/04/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,00 Debt and each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like XS3305917224 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 11.75% Notes due 25/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of PKR1,000,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3325370834 -- securities Zero Coupon Notes due 25/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and ARS100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3324776841 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT SAKP Securitised XS3328664944 -- due 30/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD2.97 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 25/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3304928057 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: RCB Bonds PLC Greensleeves Home Trust Stepped Coupon Bonds due 24/09/2029; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100 each) debt-like XS2942477428 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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March 25, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)