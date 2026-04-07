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Dow Jones News
07.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 30 March 2026 to Thursday 2 April 2026, 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf 
of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the 
table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary   Volume weighted    Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   shares    Average Price Paid   paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
       purchased   (GBp) 
30/03/2026       20,000  443.8646        441.0    447.8 
31/03/2026         7,867 451.7261        448.4    454.6 
01/04/2026       14,655  464.6231        462.6    465.0 
02/04/2026       20,000  459.2957        454.2    469.2

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,956,032 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,090,418.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction   Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary  price (GBp)  transaction  (UK reference number venue 
       shares purchased          Time) 
30/03/2026  161         442.60     08:07:36     00079917249TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  649         441.00     08:17:30     00079917521TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  790         441.00     09:02:59     00079918729TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  737         442.00     10:06:09     00079920693TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  646         442.00     11:01:00     00079922185TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  17          441.20     11:37:58     00079922843TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  672         441.20     11:37:58     00079922844TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  801         442.60     12:26:17     00079924151TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  270         444.40     12:52:55     00079925803TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  375         444.40     12:56:06     00079925867TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  120         444.40     12:58:11     00079925934TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  497         443.60     13:10:10     00079926188TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  148         443.60     13:11:32     00079926236TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  366         444.60     13:33:58     00079926950TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  352         444.60     13:33:58     00079926951TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  668         446.00     13:57:47     00079927651TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  346         445.80     14:01:54     00079927784TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  343         445.80     14:01:54     00079927785TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  79          444.60     14:05:45     00079928024TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  621         444.60     14:05:45     00079928025TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  17          444.00     14:15:03     00079928423TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  291         445.80     14:22:59     00079928725TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  383         445.80     14:22:59     00079928726TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  59          445.00     14:30:00     00079928950TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  694         445.00     14:30:00     00079928951TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  769         445.00     14:30:00     00079928952TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  819         441.40     14:50:05     00079930062TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  720         441.20     14:56:32     00079930449TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  622         441.60     15:14:30     00079931606TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  136         441.60     15:14:30     00079931607TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  366         441.60     15:25:00     00079932080TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  414         441.60     15:25:00     00079932081TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  793         441.40     15:32:32     00079932421TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  30          442.60     15:47:31     00079933416TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  60          442.60     15:47:31     00079933417TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  53          444.20     15:49:59     00079933566TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  31          444.20     15:51:12     00079933618TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  58          444.20     15:51:12     00079933619TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  748         444.20     15:52:12     00079933663TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  10          444.20     15:52:12     00079933664TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  102         444.20     15:52:12     00079933665TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  104         444.20     15:52:12     00079933666TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  764         443.80     15:53:12     00079933708TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  695         447.60     16:05:09     00079934758TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  937         447.80     16:05:09     00079934759TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  688         447.20     16:06:14     00079934815TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  78          447.20     16:16:14     00079935630TRLO0 XLON 
30/03/2026  901         447.20     16:16:14     00079935631TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  161         448.40     08:12:50     00079938883TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  416         449.00     08:38:14     00079940507TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  91          449.80     08:43:08     00079941163TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  592         449.80     08:43:08     00079941164TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  730         449.40     08:43:19     00079941167TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  698         449.80     09:26:16     00079943867TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  723         449.80     09:40:16     00079944199TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  418         448.80     09:52:14     00079944583TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  141         448.80     09:52:14     00079944584TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  6          453.00     10:28:29     00079946216TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  712         453.00     10:28:29     00079946217TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  411         454.60     10:53:20     00079947389TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  246         454.60     10:55:12     00079947454TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  61          454.40     11:25:22     00079949124TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  20          454.40     11:25:22     00079949125TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  40          454.40     11:25:22     00079949126TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  957         454.00     11:34:16     00079949267TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  783         454.60     11:43:16     00079949524TRLO0 XLON 
31/03/2026  661         454.00     12:10:04     00079950098TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  775         465.00     11:20:51     00079972763TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  649         465.00     11:20:51     00079972762TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  658         465.00     11:20:51     00079972761TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  847         463.60     11:25:00     00079972882TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  686         465.00     11:34:09     00079973241TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  745         463.80     11:48:33     00079973626TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  767         464.60     12:10:36     00079974487TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  765         464.80     12:36:39     00079975336TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  704         465.00     13:19:06     00079976668TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  767         465.00     13:19:06     00079976667TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  673         465.00     13:34:38     00079977245TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  577         462.60     13:36:49     00079977312TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  118         462.60     13:36:49     00079977313TRLO0 XLON 
01/04/2026  19          462.60     13:36:49     00079977322TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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