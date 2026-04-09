Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft: FREUDENBERG ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NILFISK HOLDING A/S

In accordance with section 4(1) of the Danish Takeover Order1, Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH ("Freudenberg" or the "Offeror") announced on 11 December 2025 that Freudenberg intended to submit a voluntary public takeover offer (the "Offer") to acquire all shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S ("Nilfisk") (the "Offer"), with the exception of Nilfisk's treasury shares, for a cash price of DKK 140 per share, valuing the entire share capital of Nilfisk2 at approx. DKK 3.80bn / EUR3 508m.

On 7 January 2026, Freudenberg published the offer document regarding the Offer (the "Of fer Document"), as approved by the Danish FSA in accordance with section 11 of the Dan ish Takeover Order. On 19 February 2026, the Offeror published a supplement to the Offer Document (the "Supplement"), pursuant to which the offer period was extended until 8 April 2026 at 23:59 (CEST) to allow additional time to obtain regulatory approvals.

Today, Freudenberg announces the preliminary result of the Offer in accordance with section 21(3) of the Danish Takeover Order.

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