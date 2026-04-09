Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA): Blockchain for Good Alliance Hosted First Impact Leaders' Summit at UK House of Lords

DUBAI, UAE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), the global non-profit initiative founded by Bybit, dedicated to leveraging blockchain for societal impact, convened global leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders at an exclusive private gathering held at the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster, London.

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