STARTRADER Revamps Community Basketball Court Serving 10,000 Youth in Vietnam

Upgraded 28×15m court expands structured sports access for over 10,000 young learners annually

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER has officially launched the redevelopment of a 28×15m basketball court at the District 10 Children's House in Vietnam, marked by a groundbreaking ceremony that expands access to structured sports for over 10,000 young learners annually, in line with the STAR Foundation's vision, "Where Tomorrow's STARS Begin."

The project responds to the need for functional, well-maintained recreational spaces that support consistent physical activity and skill development. By transforming the court into a clearly defined and usable facility, it enables students to engage in organized sports within a more reliable and engaging environment.

Established in 1986, the District 10 Children's House is a recognized community institution offering educational and extracurricular programs for children aged 7 to 15. Serving over 10,000 children annually, it hosts diverse classes, clubs, and competitions that foster creativity, discipline, and practical life skills.

The redevelopment, carried out from April 9 to April 20, includes a full upgrade of the court's surface, layout, and usability using materials designed to enhance safety and support consistent daily use. The facility is equipped with essential sports gear, including basketballs and jerseys, enabling more structured gameplay and stronger participation.

"We highly appreciate STARTRADER's support in improving facilities and creating better conditions for children's sports activities in the area. This is a meaningful initiative that contributes to enhancing their well-being and promoting their physical development" - Nguy?n Th? Ng?c Hi?u - General Manager of the District 10 Children's House

This initiative reflects STARTRADER's CSR approach focused on delivering practical, community-based impact. By investing in accessible, well-maintained spaces, the company supports environments where young individuals develop discipline, teamwork, and confidence from an early age.

"This initiative focuses on delivering a practical upgrade that the community can use consistently. It is not only about improving the facility, but ensuring it supports regular activity, structured use, and long-term value for the children." - Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

Through initiatives like this, STARTRADER continues to expand its CSR footprint across key regions, translating its focus on consistency, structure, and performance into practical environments that deliver measurable community impact.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER serves both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as its core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance and sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

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