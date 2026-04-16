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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
40 Leser
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Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration

Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration

Fund nameShare class nameISINCurrencyTIDMEx dateRecord DatePayment dateDividend typePer share rate
Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund UCITS ETF EUR Dist. LU2785470191 EUR FAAA 23/04/2026 24/04/2026 28/04/2026 Quarterly 7.51
Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund UCITS ETF EUR Dist. LU2785470191 EUR AAAG 23/04/2026 24/04/2026 28/04/2026 Quarterly 7.51

Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund is a sub-fund of Alpha UCITS SICAV.

Please note that the above dates are in respect of the primary market of the Fund.

All dividend proceeds are paid in the base currency of the share class. The amount that is actually received by an investor will depend on whether the investor receives the proceeds in the same currency as the base currency of the share class. If an investor will receive the proceeds in a currency other than the base currency of the share class, then the amount the investor will receive will be affected by the FX rate at which the investor's broker/nominee converts the proceeds.

If you purchased your investment on the secondary market (for example, on a stock exchange), please liaise with your broker/nominee. It is up to the relevant brokers/nominees to ensure that the proceeds are distributed to their underlying investor clients in accordance with the contractual arrangements they have in place with their clients.

Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact Fair Oaks Capital.

Investor Relations
Fair Oaks Capital Ltd
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3034 0400
Email: ir@fairoakscap.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.