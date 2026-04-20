DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-Apr-2026 / 10:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 April 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 13 April 2026 to 17 April 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated Highest price per Lowest price per (pence per share) volume share (p) share (p) 13 April 2026 LSE 141.6427p 63,721 142.6000p 140.6000p 14 April 2026 LSE 145.5107p 14,009 146.0000p 144.8000p 17 April 2026 LSE 152.7221p 30,766 153.6000p 152.2000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,988,492 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 298,753,084 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 298,753,084 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Number of ordinary shares Transaction price Time of transaction Transaction reference Trading purchased (GBp share) (UK Time) number venue 13 April 2026 306 142.60 09:14:56 00387702668TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 269 142.60 09:14:56 00387702669TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 678 142.60 09:14:56 00387702670TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 678 142.60 09:14:56 00387702671TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 678 142.60 09:14:56 00387702672TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 678 142.60 09:14:56 00387702673TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 678 142.60 09:14:56 00387702674TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 554 142.40 09:14:56 00387702675TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 161 142.60 09:14:56 00387702676TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 203 142.60 09:14:56 00387702677TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 554 142.40 09:14:56 00387702678TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 678 142.60 09:14:56 00387702679TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 678 142.60 09:14:56 00387702680TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 560 142.60 09:15:00 00387702721TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 554 142.00 09:15:11 00387702794TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 568 141.60 09:15:31 00387702964TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 528 141.60 09:15:31 00387702965TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 528 141.40 09:15:31 00387702971TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 532 141.60 09:15:53 00387703158TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 558 141.80 09:16:33 00387703469TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 578 141.80 09:20:54 00387705748TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 529 141.40 09:21:13 00387705946TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 577 141.40 09:31:24 00387711262TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 569 141.20 09:36:29 00387714411TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 210 141.20 09:38:56 00387715640TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 362 141.20 09:38:56 00387715641TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 529 141.00 09:39:32 00387716030TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 535 141.60 10:00:20 00387729392TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 551 141.60 10:02:23 00387730938TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 551 141.60 10:10:19 00387737459TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 1 141.60 10:23:26 00387748102TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 542 141.60 10:27:18 00387752133TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 2 141.60 10:32:48 00387758053TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 17 141.60 10:43:13 00387768466TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 543 141.60 10:43:13 00387768467TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 2 141.60 10:43:13 00387768468TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 564 141.20 10:43:13 00387768469TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 1096 141.60 10:51:32 00387776357TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 549 141.20 10:58:56 00387783090TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 1 141.20 11:04:02 00387783725TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 1 141.40 11:14:07 00387783981TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 530 141.60 11:14:56 00387783999TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 98 141.60 11:15:01 00387784005TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 515 141.60 11:15:01 00387784006TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 1098 141.80 11:34:36 00387784844TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 1122 141.60 11:38:26 00387784936TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 3 141.60 11:58:05 00387785470TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 1991 142.00 12:03:57 00387785767TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 3 141.80 12:03:57 00387785768TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 557 141.80 12:03:57 00387785769TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 535 141.60 12:24:51 00387786277TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 95 141.40 12:28:56 00387786402TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 1 141.40 12:31:14 00387786464TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 320 141.40 12:32:14 00387786491TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 1 141.40 12:39:41 00387786807TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 1 141.40 12:42:08 00387786854TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 102 141.60 12:43:16 00387786890TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 542 141.60 12:50:18 00387787134TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 530 141.60 12:55:57 00387787225TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 187 141.80 12:55:57 00387787226TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 565 141.40 13:12:50 00387787654TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 577 141.20 13:29:05 00387787923TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 550 141.20 13:33:07 00387788103TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 571 141.20 13:33:10 00387788105TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 540 141.20 13:33:15 00387788110TRLO1 XLON 13 April 2026 219 141.40 13:35:18 00387788164TRLO1 XLON

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April 20, 2026 05:49 ET (09:49 GMT)