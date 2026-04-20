Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Positioned at the Center of a Multi-Billion Dollar EV Infrastructure Opportunity with Patented Charging Technology

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC:ELEK) today announced continued development of its patented electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, strategically positioned within one of the fastest-growing global markets: EV infrastructure.

CLEAR MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Global electric vehicle adoption is accelerating at a historic pace, yet charging infrastructure remains significantly underbuilt. Industry analysts estimate tens of millions of additional chargers will be required worldwide over the next decade.

This imbalance creates a clear and urgent opportunity:

Increasing EV adoption rates are outpacing infrastructure deployment

Existing charging stations face congestion and under-capacity

Operators are seeking higher return per installation

Elektros' patented solution directly addresses these gaps.

The company's proprietary technology is designed to significantly reduce EV charging time-from typical high-speed charging times of 45 minutes or more, down to an estimated 5 to 7 minutes-creating an experience closer to refueling a traditional gasoline vehicle.

By dramatically reducing charging time, this innovation has the potential to:

Improve user convenience and adoption

Increase station throughput and efficiency

Reduce congestion at charging locations

Enhance revenue potential per installation

The system is engineered to:

Support faster, more efficient charging cycles

Optimize energy delivery

Reduce wait times

Improve return on infrastructure investment

Industry data continues to highlight the urgency of scalable EV charging solutions:

"The expansion of fast-charging networks is essential to supporting widespread EV adoption and unlocking the full potential of electric mobility." - Benzinga

"Global demand for electric vehicles is accelerating rapidly, making scalable and accessible charging infrastructure a critical priority." - Reuters

"As EV adoption grows, the need for widespread high-speed charging solutions becomes increasingly urgent." - Barron's

"Reliable and fast charging infrastructure is a cornerstone of the global transition to electric vehicles." - Wall Street Journal

"Scaling EV infrastructure is one of the defining challenges of the energy transition." - Financial Times

"Le développement des infrastructures de recharge rapide est indispensable pour soutenir la croissance massive des véhicules électriques." - Le Monde

"I think opening up the chargers is morally right... it will help the industry become more electric." - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

The company's patented technology is protected under U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. View the patent here:

https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Contact Information:

Elektros Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy.com

Ticker: ELEK (OTC Markets)

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-positioned-at-the-center-of-a-multi-billion-dollar-ev-infrastructure-oppor-1158909