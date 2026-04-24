Bangladesh's BPDB has tendered 77.6 MW of solar capacity across three projects in Chittagong, Rangamati, and Dinajpur. The plants will be developed on a turnkey basis with funding from BPDB and the Power Sector Development Fund.The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has issued tenders for three solar power plants in the districts of Chittagong, Rangamati, and Dinajpur, with a combined capacity of 77.6 MW. The projects include a 50 MW plant in Chittagong, a 7.6 MW installation in Rangamati, and a 20 MW facility to be built on land at a coal field in Dinajpur. BPDB has invited international ...

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