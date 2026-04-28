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PR Newswire
28.04.2026 12:36 Uhr
35 Leser
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STARTRADER Posts $3.145 Trillion in Q1 2026 Trading Volume, Up 340% Year-on-Year

The record quarter marks a new growth phase for the global multi-asset broker.

DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER has revealed its highest quarterly trading volume to date. The global multi-asset broker achieved $3.145 trillion in total trading volume during Q1, marking a 340% increase from the same period last year and a 56.7% jump from Q4 2025. Notably, client trading account openings increased by 280% year-on-year.

The results speak to the trust STARTRADER has earned through years of consistent execution. Now, its rebranding gives that trust a sharper identity, capturing its growing global ambitions. 'Built on Trust. Driven by Growth.'

On this milestone, the CEO of STARTRADER, Mr. Peter Karsten, commented:

"These numbers reflect what happens when a strong infrastructure is guided by a clear direction. Crossing $3 trillion in a single quarter is a milestone, but what matters most to us is that the growth is broad-based, consistent, and built to last."

The first-quarter performance reflects the company's sustained expansion, with monthly trading volume averaging $1 trillion throughout the quarter. This shows that clients' activity remained consistent throughout the quarter, which reflects their deep confidence in its platforms and offers.

Key Q1 2026 metrics:

  • Total Q1 2026 trading volume: $3.145 trillion
  • Quarter-on-quarter growth: +56.7%
  • Year-on-year growth: +340%
  • Client trading accounts: +280% year-on-year
  • Average monthly trading volume: $1 trillion

Earlier in the year, STARTRADER introduced a refined brand identity that reflects the pillars on which the brand functions. As a broker regulated by CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC, STARTRADER operates across five jurisdictions with a firm commitment to transparency and reliability. Advanced trading tools, competitive conditions, and a seamless multi-platform experience complete the picture of a broker built for the long term.

This rebranding unifies what STARTRADER has always stood for, making it more cohesive, more ambitious, and better aligned with where the company is headed.

The Q1 results offer early validation that this repositioning is resonating with both existing clients, deepening their activity, and with new traders choosing STARTRADER for the first time.

STARTRADER's brand positioning extends beyond its trading platform. As an Official Partner of the NBA and the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East, the company aligns itself with institutions defined by precision, performance, and global reach. These partnerships reflect the standard STARTRADER holds itself to, and signal its ambitions to a global audience.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated across five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967473/STARTRADER_Q1_2026.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862508/STARTRADER_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startrader-posts-3-145-trillion-in-q1-2026-trading-volume-up-340-year-on-year-302755588.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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