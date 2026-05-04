It's Back: Subway Brings the Iconic Meatball Sub to the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Subway's most iconic sandwiches is back. The Meatball Sub has officially returned to menus across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, marking the revival of a true fan favourite across the region.

After months of fans asking for its return, the Meatball Sub is already creating excitement across the Middle East. From social media comments to in-store shoutouts, guests made it clear they wanted this classic on the menu - and Subway listened.

"The return of the Meatball Sub is really a story written by our fans," said Zeinab Elamrawy, Marketing Director - EMEA Master Franchise at Subway. "There's something powerful about a flavour that instantly takes you back. This is more than just a sandwich making its return - it's about reconnecting with memories, celebrating a classic, and introducing a new generation to something that has truly stood the test of time."

A long-time favourite, the Meatball Sub is loved for its rich marinara sauce, tender, flavour-packed meatballs, and that unmistakably comforting taste that fans know and love. As one of Subway's most recognisable menu items globally, its return taps straight into nostalgia, while winning over a whole new wave of fans.

Now available across all Subway restaurants and on delivery platforms, the Meatball Sub is already reclaiming its place as a go-to choice - whether it's a quick lunch, late-night craving, or a pure comfort food moment.

More than just a menu update, this is a standout moment for Subway in the region. The Meatball Sub responds to strong demand across markets, turning a classic sandwich into a regional story, powered by the voices of customers who never stopped asking for it.

Whether you've been waiting (impatiently) or you're trying it for the first time, one thing is certain: the Meatball Sub is here, and it's been worth the wait!

About Subway?Restaurants

Subway serves freshly made, customizable meals to millions of guests every day. Each order is hand-crafted using crisp veggies, freshly baked bread and simple, quality ingredients that help keep guests energized.

Around the world,?Subway's more than 35,000 restaurants?are independently owned and?operated?by?thousands of?dedicated franchisees?who serve their local?communities?with great tasting, accessible food?at?a compelling?value.

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