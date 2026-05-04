Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mit Graphen gegen jede Abwehr - Die Zukunft der Drohnen ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.05.2026 07:18 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

139th Canton Fair Underscores the Agility of China's Fashion Supply Chain

GUANGZHOU, China, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 139th Canton Fair, the Fashion category brought forward the core priorities reshaping the industry: sustainability, performance technology, and design-driven specialization. Exhibitors demonstrated how China's fashion supply chain is evolving to meet the expectations of environmentally conscious and lifestyle-driven consumers worldwide.

Leading the surge in low-carbon textiles, a Guangdong-based company introduced high-performance apparel featuring carbon-capture technology. The development of "carbon-capture" beach shorts represents a breakthrough in negative-carbon production, successfully securing orders in the U.S. market. Complementing this is the integration of a bio-based material used in windbreakers that offers both environmental sustainability and superior durability. Through deep collaboration across the material R&D and manufacturing sectors, the enterprise has established a traceable, green supply chain that aligns with rigorous international standards.

Innovation in functional knitwear is further exemplified by another Guangdong-based company, which showcased plant-dyed infant garments and UV-sensitive color-changing apparel. By utilizing natural dyes like madder and gardenia, the company offers chemical-free solutions for the children's market. Additionally, the use of biodegradable collagen-fiber and Modal-blend sweaters demonstrates the company's dedication to sustainable materials that support a more circular product lifecycle.

The sports and outdoor sector also witnessed significant technological advancements. A Hangzhou-based company unveiled its latest cycling jacket, which utilizes precision weaving to achieve full wind-proofing and water resistance without sacrificing breathability. Similarly, a company from Wuhan displayed high-tech sun-protection apparel featuring moisture-wicking properties and innovative packable designs that transform garments into portable crossbody bags. These developments reflect a broader trend of merging urban-tech aesthetics with practical safety features.

Design-driven specialization remains a key strategy for penetrating niche markets. Some companies are leveraging European design perspectives to customize footwear for specific regional aesthetics, particularly in France and Italy; while some continue to expand their footprint in North America and Russia with original designs that span from business-chic to luxury leisure.

The fashion showcase at the 139th Canton Fair continues to highlight a supply chain that responds with agility to shifting international demands. By evolving beyond traditional manufacturing, China's fashion ecosystem has become a primary driver of creative and sustainable growth within the global market.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971453/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/139th-canton-fair-underscores-the-agility-of-chinas-fashion-supply-chain-302761032.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.