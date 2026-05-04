

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace as customers' front-loaded orders amid uncertainty caused by the Middle East war, survey data from S&P Global showed Monday.



The Nevi manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.4 in April from 52.0 in March. The score hit the highest seen since July 2022.



Manufacturers reported a solid growth in new orders in April as uncertainty around supply chains and prices caused by war in the Middle East encouraged customers to stockpile. New work increased at the fastest pace in almost two years.



In response, manufacturers lifted production. Meanwhile, the rate of cost inflation reached a near four-year high.



Employment dropped again as departing staff was not replaced due to difficulties finding skilled labor or to save on cost.



Manufacturers also looked to build buffer stocks of inputs as supply chain conditions worsened to the most marked degree in nearly four years.



Confidence among manufacturers improved slightly from March but it remained below the long-run average with worries around inflationary pressures weighing on the outlook.



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