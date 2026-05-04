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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2026 09:34 Uhr
116 Leser
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PU Prime Champions Global Excellence as Regional Sponsor of AFA with the Launch of "PU World Cup 2026"

EBENE, Mauritius, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world prepares for the most anticipated sporting event on the planet, PU Prime, a leading global brokerage and regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), is proud to announce the launch of the "PU World Cup 2026" campaign. This initiative represents a strategic convergence of market precision and athletic excellence, celebrating the shared values of strategy, discipline, and the pursuit of "The Glory" on a global stage.

The World Cup represents the pinnacle of global performance, where years of preparation meet the intensity of the world stage. By aligning as a regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) the reigning World Champions, PU Prime is celebrating the shared DNA between a world-class athlete and a disciplined trader. In both areas, success is not a matter of luck, but the result of precision, strategic foresight, and the ability to execute under pressure.

Translating this spirit of competition into an engaging experience, the PU World Cup 2026 campaign is structured across three distinct phases to reflect the tournament's own progression, running from May 1 to July 31, 2026. To provide continuous experience, the foundational elements such as daily mission, golden kick and some small game on official social media channels will remain active throughout the entire campaign, ensuring traders have sustained opportunities to engage and accumulate rewards until the very end.

1. Pre-Event (May 1 - June 10): The buildup begins with the "Coin Booster" and "Lucky Draw" initiatives, allowing early participants to gain a competitive edge before the first whistle.
2. Main-Event (June 11 - July 19): Throughout the tournament, users can participate in "Matchday Predictors" and "Top Trio Predictors," where traders can take a guess on the match.
3. Post-Event (July 20 - July 31): The celebration continues after the final match, with final reward redemptions and community highlights within the Rewards Hub.

As a result, these coins can be redeemed for a variety of prizes, including trading vouchers and exclusive merchandise. In honor of the AFA partnership, the most coveted rewards include authentic AFA Signed Jerseys, allowing lucky participants to own a piece of football history.

Pacific Union Seychelles Limited

Through the PU World Cup 2026 campaign, PU Prime continues to redefine the trading experience by blending global sporting excitement with interactive engagement. Clients are invited to participate in the campaign and experience the thrill of trading in a whole new way.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker. Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34608367-1570-4ccb-b5c2-3932f79db278
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65d2a656-ef2d-4d00-9882-bc9250a3f87c



For media enquiries, please contact: media@puprime.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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