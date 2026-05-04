Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das 12-Milliarden-Dollar-Rennen um das "neue Öl" des Pentagons
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hach Launches Next-Generation DR4900 Spectrophotometer, Setting a New Industry Standard for Fast, Error-Free Water Analysis

LOVELAND, Colo., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hach unveils the DR4900 Spectrophotometer to meet laboratories' demand for accurate, efficient, and user-friendly water analysis. Built on Hach's legacy of trusted spectrophotometry technology since 1955, the DR4900 is a next-generation instrument engineered to empower lab professionals in municipal and industrial facilities to achieve precise results.

The DR4900 maintains the trusted core of previous Hach models, while introducing a large 10-inch (25.4 cm) touchscreen and built-in temperature and turbidity diagnostics, which represents the most common source of measurement error. This feature provides an extra layer of confidence in every measurement taken for anyone using Hach's reliable TNTplus or LCK vial chemistries and prevents the need for rework. With access to over 200 pre-programmed methods, labs can streamline their testing on a single, reliable platform. For customers in Europe, The Hach Environmental Center is dedicated to supporting the circular economy through its innovative recycling service for cuvette tests.

"Our customers rely on precise data to make important decisions, where mistakes, rework, or operational interruptions are not acceptable. The DR4900 builds upon Hach's trusted spectrophotometer platform and introduces advanced diagnostics along with an updated user interface." Nicole Puhl, Vice President of Product & Strategy at Hach, stated. "This ensures that laboratory professionals can confidently obtain accurate results on the first attempt, allowing them to concentrate on delivering safe and dependable water analysis, every time."

Available now, globally, the DR4900 Spectrophotometer sets a new standard for benchtop spectrophotometry, supporting both existing Hach customers and laboratories seeking to modernize their water testing capabilities. Learn more by visiting https://bit.ly/424m8yO.

About Hach

Hach, a global water analysis and innovation company, develops reliable, accurate instrumentation and chemistries that ensure water quality for people around the world. Hach makes water analysis better through products that provide our customers with solutions across a variety of industries like municipal, food, power and production. An operating company of Veralto, which became publicly traded in October 2023, Hach offers a broad portfolio of water analytics and differentiated water treatment solutions that safeguard the quality of our world's most important resource. Visit www.Hach.com to learn more.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969346/Hach_DR4900_Spectrophotometer.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294889/5942974/Hach_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hach-launches-next-generation-dr4900-spectrophotometer-setting-a-new-industry-standard-for-fast-error-free-water-analysis-302760637.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.