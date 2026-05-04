Hach Launches Next-Generation DR4900 Spectrophotometer, Setting a New Industry Standard for Fast, Error-Free Water Analysis

LOVELAND, Colo., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hach unveils the DR4900 Spectrophotometer to meet laboratories' demand for accurate, efficient, and user-friendly water analysis. Built on Hach's legacy of trusted spectrophotometry technology since 1955, the DR4900 is a next-generation instrument engineered to empower lab professionals in municipal and industrial facilities to achieve precise results.

The DR4900 maintains the trusted core of previous Hach models, while introducing a large 10-inch (25.4 cm) touchscreen and built-in temperature and turbidity diagnostics, which represents the most common source of measurement error. This feature provides an extra layer of confidence in every measurement taken for anyone using Hach's reliable TNTplus or LCK vial chemistries and prevents the need for rework. With access to over 200 pre-programmed methods, labs can streamline their testing on a single, reliable platform. For customers in Europe, The Hach Environmental Center is dedicated to supporting the circular economy through its innovative recycling service for cuvette tests.

"Our customers rely on precise data to make important decisions, where mistakes, rework, or operational interruptions are not acceptable. The DR4900 builds upon Hach's trusted spectrophotometer platform and introduces advanced diagnostics along with an updated user interface." Nicole Puhl, Vice President of Product & Strategy at Hach, stated. "This ensures that laboratory professionals can confidently obtain accurate results on the first attempt, allowing them to concentrate on delivering safe and dependable water analysis, every time."

Available now, globally, the DR4900 Spectrophotometer sets a new standard for benchtop spectrophotometry, supporting both existing Hach customers and laboratories seeking to modernize their water testing capabilities. Learn more by visiting https://bit.ly/424m8yO.

About Hach

Hach, a global water analysis and innovation company, develops reliable, accurate instrumentation and chemistries that ensure water quality for people around the world. Hach makes water analysis better through products that provide our customers with solutions across a variety of industries like municipal, food, power and production. An operating company of Veralto, which became publicly traded in October 2023, Hach offers a broad portfolio of water analytics and differentiated water treatment solutions that safeguard the quality of our world's most important resource. Visit www.Hach.com to learn more.

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