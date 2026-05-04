An interlaboratory comparison across nine metrology institutes found generally good agreement in solar cell calibration under the World Photovoltaic Scale, but still revealed measurable differences in short-circuit current, voltage, and power due to varying methods and conditions.An international research team compared solar cell measurement methods across nine metrology institutes worldwide and found a "relatively good" level of agreement between them. However, some discrepancies were still observed in key parameters such as short-circuit current, voltage, and maximum power, highlighting differences ...

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