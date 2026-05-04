Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) has opened a supplementary call for proposals on mass production of next-generation single-junction perovskite solar cells, with submissions due by June 3.NEDO, a Japanese state research agency, has launched a supplementary call for proposals focused on scaling up next-generation perovskite solar manufacturing under its Green Innovation Fund. The program supports mass production technology development and social implementation of single-junction perovskite solar cells - lightweight, flexible devices capable of installation ...

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