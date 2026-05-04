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PR Newswire
04.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Meiyume (Group) LTD Achieves EcoVadis Gold Rating for 2026, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainable Beauty

HONG KONG, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiyume (Group) LTD has achieved the EcoVadis Gold rating for 2026, with the company being in the 96th percentile globally and among the top-performing companies for sustainability.

EcoVadis evaluates companies across environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The Gold rating reflects Meiyume's strong performance and continued commitment to embedding sustainability across its supply chain.

A supplier's commitment to sustainability is increasingly important to brands, as they work to meet rising regulatory requirements and evolving consumer expectations for transparency and responsible practices. In this landscape, choosing the right partners is essential. Partners like Meiyume play a key role in enabling more responsible, future-ready solutions while helping to strengthen sustainability standards across the supply chain.

A Holistic Sustainability Strategy: Meiyume's 5Ps Framework

Meiyume's sustainability approach is guided by its 5Ps framework: Product, Process, Places, People, and Principle, ensuring a comprehensive integration across the business:

Product - Advancing sustainable innovation in formulations and packaging

Process - Strengthening responsible sourcing and supply chain practices

Places - Enhancing operational efficiency and environmental performance

People - Fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace

Principle - Upholding strong governance and compliance standards

Sustainability as an Ongoing Journey

While the EcoVadis Gold rating marks an important milestone, Meiyume views sustainability as an ongoing journey. The company remains committed to strengthening its sustainability performance and supporting beauty and personal care brands in achieving their sustainability goals.

About Meiyume:

Formerly LF Beauty, Meiyume offers end-to-end beauty solutions-packaging, ODM, OEM -grounded in sustainability and insights. Powered by it's Beauty Intelligence Platform and a global sourcing network, Meiyume brings visions to life with agility, intelligence, and responsibility.

https://meiyume.com/
2/F HK Spinners Industrial Building, Phases I & II, 800 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968920/Meiyume_Ecovadis_Gold_2026.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246462/5944472/without_tm_meiyume_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meiyume-group-ltd-achieves-ecovadis-gold-rating-for-2026-reinforcing-commitment-to-sustainable-beauty-302757059.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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