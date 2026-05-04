

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.3608 against U.S. dollar and 0.9810 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.3594 and 0.9789, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie dropped to 114.64 and 1.5932 from last week's closing quotes of 115.57 and 1.5932, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.37 against the greenback, 0.99 against the aussie, 113.00 against the yen and 1.61 against the euro.



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