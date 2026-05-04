

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine carried out multiple counter attacks on Russian targets Sunday after deadly Russian air raids on Ukrainian cities.



At least 10 people were reportedly killed and dozens of others injured in Russian drone and missile attacks in Kherson, Odesa, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy at the weekend.



A high-rise residential complex in Moscow was hit in a rare overnight Ukrainian drone attack in the heart of the Russian capital.



On site photos and videos from the Mosfilm Tower in a residential area in central Moscow show damage across multiple floors, reports say.



Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on social media that no casualties occurred as a result of the drone attack.



Separately, Ukraine intensified drone strikes on Russian oil facilities.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a key Russian oil terminal on the Baltic Sea was attacked on Sunday, damaging tankers that allegedly were used to transport Russian crude by its 'shadow fleet' to evade Western sanctions. A Russian cruise missile carrier also was targeted in the Ukrainian attack.



Another two oil tankers were hit at the entrance to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, according to Zelensky.



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