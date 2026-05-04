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PR Newswire
04.05.2026 13:30 Uhr
86 Leser
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SOFTSWISS and Rubens Barrichello Enter Their Third Year of Collaboration

SOFTSWISS, a global technology company providing software for the iGaming industry, celebrates two years of collaboration with Rubens Barrichello, Non-Executive Director in Latin America.

SAO PAULO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past two years of collaboration with Rubens Barrichello, SOFTSWISS has significantly strengthened its presence in Brazil. In Q1 2026, compared to Q1 2025, the B2B tech provider grew total bets by 65% and GGR by 64%.

The company has also scaled its local presence from a single representative to a dedicated team focused on business development, account management, and marketing. This expansion improves client service, ensuring timely assistance and project delivery across the region.

As one of Brazil's most recognised racing figures, Barrichello plays a key role in bridging the company with the local market, supporting educational initiatives and engaging with partners. He has also represented SOFTSWISS at major industry events, including Futurecom 2025 and BiS SiGMA South America 2026.

"I am pleased with our productive partnership. In our third year, our focus is on continuing to build on what we have started. I look forward to helping the team engage partners through racing experiences - it's a way to share something personal while building real connections," commented Rubens Barrichello.

Following several rounds of strategic sessions with C-level management, the company has defined key business objectives for 2026. One of the priorities is inspired by Rubens Barrichello's multidisciplinary experience - delivering solutions faster to accelerate product development and improve productivity across business functions.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, commented: "As a lifelong racing fan, I know that in business, just like on the track, milliseconds can define success. Speed and precision matter even more over long distances. This is exactly what Rubens inspires in our daily work. It is this mindset that has helped shape our position in the industry and will continue to drive us forward."

This focus is already showing results. In just two months, the SOFTSWISS team launched a new B2B product. It enables iGaming operators to offer event-based wagering on real-world events via a fixed-odds model, meeting evolving audience demand while staying within their familiar business domain.

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international technology company with over 15 years of experience in developing innovative solutions for the iGaming industry. SOFTSWISS provides comprehensive software for managing iGaming projects.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970260/SOFTSWISS_Rubens.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866432/5947538/SOFTSWISS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/softswiss-and-rubens-barrichello-enter-their-third-year-of-collaboration-302761288.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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