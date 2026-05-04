Pestend Pest Control Recognized for Excellence in Pest Control with 2026 Consumer Choice Award

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Pestend Pest Control has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Pest Control category for Toronto Central. This recognition reflects the company's strong reputation, consistent customer satisfaction, and long-standing presence as a trusted provider of pest and wildlife control services across the Greater Toronto Area.

Pestend Pest Control is a licensed pest control and wildlife removal company offering residential, commercial, and industrial services. With extensive experience handling a wide range of pest concerns, the company specializes in mice, rats, cockroaches, bed bugs, ants, wasps, bees, crawling insects, and wildlife removal. Its team is equipped to address both common infestations and more complex issues with efficiency and professionalism.

"At Pestend, our success has always come from putting our customers first," said the Pestend Pest Control team. "This recognition reflects the trust we've built over the years and our commitment to delivering dependable service every time."

Over the past two decades, Pestend has established itself as one of the highest-rated pest control providers in the GTA, earning more than 2,000 five-star reviews. This level of consistent positive feedback highlights the company's focus on responsiveness, transparency, and delivering results that customers can rely on.

Beyond addressing immediate pest concerns, Pestend takes a proactive approach to prevention and long-term protection. The team works closely with clients to identify the root causes of infestations and implement solutions designed to reduce future risk. This approach not only resolves current issues but also helps homeowners and businesses maintain safer, healthier environments.

Serving Toronto Central and the surrounding areas, Pestend continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients with reliable service and practical solutions. Its ability to combine technical expertise with a strong customer-first philosophy has been key to its continued growth and recognition in the industry.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Pestend Pest Control's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the pest control industry and its ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, dependable service.

For more information, visit www.pestend.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Pestend Pest Control

Pestend Pest Control is a licensed pest control and wildlife removal company serving the Greater Toronto Area. With over 20 years of experience, the company provides residential, commercial, and industrial services, specializing in the removal and prevention of a wide range of pests. Known for its customer-first approach and strong reputation, Pestend delivers reliable, effective solutions backed by consistent service.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pestend-pest-control-recognized-for-excellence-in-pest-control-w-1163434